BANGKOK, May 10 — Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have agreed to hold a joint Cabinet meeting later this year at the Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam border area.

Paetongtarn, in a post on her official X account, said the matter was discussed during a phone conversation with Anwar on Thursday to address issues of mutual interest and concern between the two countries.

“We agreed to attend the opening of the new transborder road linking the new Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoints and to hold a joint Cabinet meeting there later this year,” she said.

Paetongtarn said Thailand and Malaysia reaffirmed the importance of ending violence in Thailand’s southern border provinces and strengthening collaboration to jointly develop the border areas of both sides.

Paetongtarn said they also discussed ways to strengthen ASEAN cooperation amid global challenges in trade, as well as to provide humanitarian assistance and support efforts to restore peace in Myanmar.

“I will continue discussions with Prime Minister Anwar during the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit later this month in Kuala Lumpur,” she added.

Anwar paid a two-day working visit to Thailand last month, during which he met with Paetongtarn to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation on cross-border infrastructure projects, particularly in southern Thailand.

During the visit, both prime ministers witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Construction Agreement (CA) for the Rantau Panjang - Sungai Kolok Bridge Project.

In 2024, Thailand ranked as Malaysia’s seventh-largest trading partner globally and the third-largest among ASEAN member countries, with trade valued at US$25.03 billion (RM114.56 billion).

Between January and February 2025, bilateral trade amounted to US$3.96 billion (RM17.65 billion), an increase from US$3.67 billion (RM16.80 billion) recorded during the same period in 2024. — Bernama



