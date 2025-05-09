KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 —

Nurul Izzah Anwar has firmly rejected claims of nepotism as she confirmed her candidacy for deputy president of PKR for the 2025–2028 term.

The daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the PKR president, will now face the incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who has also confirmed his candidacy.

In a social media post after her nomination, Nurul Izzah said the decision had been difficult due to perceptions of nepotism.

“The reality is, even if I choose to run again for vice president this time, I will still be labelled the same,” she said, in response to critics branding PKR a Parti Anak Beranak (family party).

She described the label as an old tactic used since the party’s formation in 1998 to belittle the Reformasi movement and discredit her family’s role in it.

“It has been used to undermine our struggle from the very beginning,” Nurul Izzah stated.

She also insisted she has earned her place in PKR's leadership, noting that she was elected vice president in 2010, 2014, and 2018, rather than appointed.

Nurul Izzah argued the real difference lies in contesting openly and earning grassroots trust — which she insisted should not be mistaken for family privilege.

Despite long-standing attacks, she said her commitment to service remains unchanged and is rooted in the principles of open democracy.

She also pointed to her refusal of a ministerial post after Pakatan Harapan’s 2018 election victory, saying she had declined it due to her mother, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, being deputy prime minister at the time.

Nurul Izzah stressed that true nepotism involves direct appointments by family members — not positions earned through votes by ordinary party members.

She went on to thank those who supported her decision to run, while acknowledging others who voiced concerns out of love for the party.

With the campaign now underway, she pledged to serve with integrity if elected and reaffirmed her commitment to PKR’s ideals, saying she would not be deterred by decades-old attacks.