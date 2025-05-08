KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Six of eight PKR division heads in Negri Sembilan have declared their support for Nurul Izzah Anwar in her bid for the party’s deputy presidency in the upcoming party polls.

The leaders are Jufitri Joha (Rembau), Zainal Fikri Abd Kadir (Jelebu), Noor Iskandar Mohamad Noor (Seremban), Ahmad Izzudin Ismail (Rasah), Ismail Muhamad Nor (Kuala Pilah), and V Raja (Tampin), according to a report in The Star today.

“The party needs someone outside the government, who does not hold a ministerial post, to focus fully on strengthening the party,” they said in a joint statement.

They said previous efforts to strengthen the party had not been taken seriously and it was crucial to begin preparations for the next general election.

This, they added, would also allow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to continue leading the country without distraction.

They described Nurul Izzah as the right candidate due to her longstanding role in the Reformasi movement and leadership both locally and internationally.

"The party needs an experienced leader like her who has been tested when the party was facing both difficult and good times,” they said.

They also said a leadership transition would be beneficial in ensuring PKR maintains leaders of calibre and capability.