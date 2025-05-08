GEORGE TOWN, May 8 — Construction of a new RM20 million food court on Penang Hill is slated to begin in July or early August following the demolition of the existing structure, which is currently underway.

Penang Hill Corporation general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said demolition of the old Astaka is progressing and is now 60 per cent complete.

“We aim to complete demolition before July so that construction of the new food complex can commence by July or August,” he told Malay Mail in an interview.

Phase one of the Astaka redevelopment, which involved constructing a temporary food court for hawkers, was completed in February.

“The hawkers have already moved into the temporary food court. Phase two, which involves tearing down the old Astaka, is now in progress,” he said.

The old Astaka is currently being demolished.

Cheok explained that the old structure could not be restored due to its deteriorated condition, including leaks, making complete demolition necessary.

“We also need to carry out slope stabilisation work to ensure safety, as the site is located on the slopes of the hill. This can only be done after the old structure is removed,” he said.

The new food court is designed to accommodate more visitors, with capacity doubled to about 600 people at any one time compared to the old Astaka.

“The new structure will be built to last and cater to a larger crowd,” he added.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with the food court targeted to open to the public by December 2026.

The completion is set to coincide with the ongoing cable car project, which Cheok said would enhance the appeal of Penang Hill.

“We hope these projects will provide more attractions for visitors to Penang Hill,” he said.