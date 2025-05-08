KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Malaysia welcomes United States President Donald Trump’s move to revisit artificial intelligence (AI) chip export rules as clarity and consistency in tech policy are vital for global innovation, supply chain resilience and inclusive growth.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) said Malaysia is actively engaging with key trading partners to ensure secure and equitable access to critical technologies through the National Geoeconomic Command Centre (NGCC).

“We support frameworks that promote trust, national security and access to tech for responsible nations,” MITI said in response to Bernama’s query on news reports that Washington plans to revisit AI export curbs.

Miti said that as a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem, the Madani government remains open to strategic collaboration that drives innovation and inclusive growth.

Meanwhile, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said such a move would benefit Malaysia, especially the semiconductor industry, while noting that more details would emerge later.

“So, we welcome this move and I think when I spoke to the industry players, they are also very pleased because Malaysia is obviously one of the major destinations, especially given the technology that we produce and use here all involves chips,” he told a press conference after visiting the Malaysia Autoshow (MAS) 2025 at MAEPS Serdang today.

Tengku Zafrul said MITI deputy secretary-general (trade) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa had two meetings with the United States Trade Representatives (USTR).

“We will continue (our meeting with USTR), and next week, I will be meeting USTR’s Jamieson Greer.

“I will be flying into Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). He will also be there, and we will take stock of the negotiations that have started between our chief negotiator and the USTR,” he added. — Bernama