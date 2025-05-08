JOHOR BARU, May 8 — A total of 16 Johor PKR Youth division heads have today expressed their open support for Nurul Izzah Anwar’s nomination as the party’s deputy president for the coming election.

In a joint statement issued by Johor AMK vice head Muhammad Faezuddin Mohd Puad, the group believes Nurul Izzah can bring about change based on more than two decades of experience in the reform struggle.

“She brings with her a combination of idealism, integrity and policy capabilities needed to strengthen the party machinery at all levels.

“Her leadership is believed to be able to generate confidence among the youth, “fence sitting” voters, and the entire PKR and also Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he said in the joint statement that was posted on his Facebook today.

Among the PKR Youth division heads who expressed their support for Nurul Izzah include the Pulai division which Muhammad Faezuddin leads; Pasir Gudang, Pagoh, Muar and Parit Sulong.

In addition, the PKR Youth division heads of Pontian, Ledang, Johor Baru, Sembrong, Segamat, Tebrau, Labis, Iskandar Puteri, Simpang Renggam, Sekijang and Sri Gading also gave their endorsement.

Based on PKR divisions, Johor has a total of 26 PKR Youth divisions, with 16 endorsing Nurul Izzah for the party’s second-highest position.

The joint statement said Nurul Izzah’s presence in the main leadership ranks is not just a symbol of unification, but a catalyst for the renewal of political strategies, communication and strengthening of the grassroots which is very important ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16).

“Johor PKR Youth is confident that Nurul Izzah’s strong values ​​and principles could be one of the determining factors for the success of the party and also PH in regaining the people’s mandate for GE16,” read the statement.

In the past two days, several PKR leaders have openly announced their endorsement of Nurul Izzah to challenge incumbent Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli for the party’s deputy president’s post.

PKR leaders at the branch, state and central levels have expressed support for the 44-year-old eldest daughter of Prime Minister and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to helm the party’s deputy presidency.

Yesterday, Nurul Izzah said she would make the best decision regarding the grassroots and leadership’s call for her to contest the deputy presidency in the party election for the 2025–2028 term.

Nominations for the 2025 PKR Central Leadership Council, Youth and Women’s Wings Elections will take place online over two days beginning tomorrow.

The PKR National Congress, including for Youth and Women’s wings, will be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Baru.