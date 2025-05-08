KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants close coordination between all government ministries and agencies ahead of the Asean Summit scheduled for the end of this month, his senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said today.

Tunku Nashrul said Anwar’s call for thorough preparations was important, especially as Malaysia is the Asean Chair for 2025.

“As the chair of Asean 2025, Malaysia is determined to ensure that the outcomes of the summit reflect concrete actions in the interests of the people and member states,” Tunku Nashrul added during a Prime Minister’s Office briefing, broadcast live on Facebook today.

To facilitate the smooth operation of the regional conference, the Education Ministry will announce the implementation of home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions for schools in the affected areas.

He added that beyond public sector arrangements, private sector employers are also encouraged to implement work-from-home policies during the summit period to ease traffic congestion, reduce pressure on public amenities, and support logistical operations.

Separately, Tunku Nashrul said Anwar spoke earlier with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, where they discussed Asean’s approach to regional issues, including the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar and broader economic challenges stemming from global trade dynamics.

He said the two leaders also discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations following previous working visits and expressed their commitment to making the upcoming Asean Summit a success.

Malaysia will host the upcoming Asean Summit, themed ‘Asean: Inclusivity and Sustainability,’ on May 26-27 in Kuala Lumpur.