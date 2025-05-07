SIBU, May 7 — Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has defended Malaysia’s 90-day visa-free entry policy for Chinese nationals, calling for greater focus on enforcement rather than scrapping a policy that is reaping economic benefits.

In a statement addressing public concerns on the issue, Tiong highlighted that the problem of foreigners engaging in illegal business activities is a global issue and should not be used to undermine policies designed to stimulate economic growth.

“The issue of foreigners earning income illegally is not unique to Malaysia; it is a global challenge.

“Instead of casting doubt on the visa exemption, we must concentrate our efforts on enhancing enforcement and monitoring to curb misuse,” he said in a statement on his Facebook last night.

He stressed that the visa exemption has significantly contributed to economic revitalisation, particularly helping the food and beverage, hospitality, logistics, and service industries.

He added that increased travel convenience has translated into more business opportunities and broader customer bases for local entrepreneurs.

Tiong also cautioned non-governmental organisations and associations against politicising or misrepresenting government policies, especially those drafted through rigorous research and cross-agency collaboration.

“Blanket criticisms that dismiss such initiatives are irresponsible. They undermine the hard work and intentions behind our policymaking process,” he said.

Acknowledging that a few individuals may exploit the visa-free system to conduct unauthorised business activities, Tiong insisted that the appropriate response lies in decisive enforcement, not policy reversal.

“Enforcement agencies must step up efforts and take firm action against lawbreakers. The public also plays a role by reporting any wrongdoing to the authorities,” he said.

In response to a misleading video on TikTok suggesting the government may reverse the visa policy due to the influx of Chinese visitors, Tiong confirmed that he has contacted the Chinese Embassy for a full investigation, urging clarity and responsible content sharing.

“It is not the policy that is flawed; it is the exploitation of its loopholes that must be addressed. Let’s not confuse the tool with the problem,” he added. — Bernama