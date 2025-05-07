KOTA KINABALU, May 7 — Sabah, as Malaysia’s largest carbon sink, plays a critical role in the nation’s climate goals.

With the federal Climate Change Bill (Rang Undang-Undang Perubahan Iklim, or RUUPIN) soon to be tabled in Parliament, the question of Sabah’s carbon sovereignty and rights has become urgent.

At a recent briefing and dialogue convened by the civil society coalition Carbon Sovereign Sabah (CSS), a group of elected state representatives were encouraged to act in the state’s best interest: “We are entrusting you to find ways to act for Sabah and Sabah’s sovereignty.”

Cynthia Ong of Land Empowerment Animals People (LEAP) shared that RUUPIN is being fast-tracked for tabling this June. In the meantime, Sabah’s State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has yet to deliberate on its own climate enactment, which would affirm state jurisdiction over carbon within its lands and waters, in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution.

The rapid pace of climate legislation at the federal level requires immediate clarity and action from Sabah’s leadership. A proactive approach can safeguard the state’s valuable carbon resources and economic future

CSS acknowledged the federal government’s commitment to addressing climate change through RUUPIN, especially in light of the increasing climate risks in South-east Asia and the global shift toward lower-emission trade requirements.

RUUPIN also supports Malaysia’s obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). However, the coalition emphasised that efforts risk fragmentation and undermining national climate commitments without genuine consultation and strategic harmonisation with Sabah.

Datuk Darrel Webber, Sabah’s Climate Change Adviser, was invited by CSS to provide a technical overview of the issues at stake. He explained that the state had undertaken its own assessment of emissions and sinks using the same methodology applied in the federal government’s UNFCCC submissions under the Paris Agreement.

The analysis confirmed that the state functions as a net carbon sink due to Sabah’s long-standing commitments to forest conservation, avoidance of coal, and moderate industrial activity.

Sabah’s forests significantly offset emissions of other regions and contribute the most significant share to Malaysia’s overall greenhouse gas absorption. In light of this, any future frameworks to tax emissions or reward sequestration must recognise Sabah’s contributions and stewardship of these resources.

Participants also reflected on historic concerns related to earlier federal legislation, such as the 1974 Petroleum Development Act (PDA), which had implications for Sabah’s resource management.

Drawing from these past experiences, CSS encouraged the attending elected representatives — across political affiliations — to help ensure that transparent, inclusive, and forward-looking processes are in place to safeguard Sabah’s long-term rights and interests.

The event demonstrated the strength of multipartisan collaboration in addressing climate governance effectively and equitably.

Discussions at the session also acknowledged the significant progress already made in drafting Sabah’s climate enactment.

Such legislation could provide the framework for responsible carbon stewardship while aligning with national climate objectives.

As one of the few jurisdictions globally identified as a net sink, Sabah is well-positioned to play a leadership role in the emerging low-carbon economy.

Tungku assemblyman Assaffal Panglima Alian, who attended the session, later posted on social media that “Sabah’s rights and its sovereignty should be a priority to defend.”

Echoing this view, Senator Datuk Nelson Wences Angang emphasised the need for active state-federal collaboration to protect Sabah’s rights.

“The intention of the federal government to table the Climate Change Bill in the next parliamentary sitting is laudable, but it is vital for them to engage actively and sincerely with the state government of Sabah regarding the contents of the bill. This ensures that the state’s perspectives, needs and rights are considered and respected, leading to more effective policies. At the same time, the Sabah government must declare its stand on the bill, ensuring that none of Sabah’s rights and privileges are affected or taken away.”

Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking also attended the gathering and emphasised the importance of vigilance.

“The session revealed yet another potential timeline in which Sabah risks missing the forest for the trees. The State Government must ensure Sabah is not subjected to the unintended negative consequences of the upcoming National Climate Change Bill, especially where our sovereignty is concerned. We must act now to safeguard Sabah.”

Dr Robecca Jumin, WWF-Malaysia’s Head of Conservation for Sabah, noted the significance of Sabah’s legislative progress.

“A robust legislative framework is essential to ensure Sabah’s progress in conserving its natural resources continues hand in hand with sustainable economic development. Sabah’s forest carbon law, put in place through the recent amendment of the Forest Enactment 1968, reflects the state’s proactive commitment to responsible climate governance. With the right policies and alignment between state and federal efforts, we can foster mutual accountability, build climate resilience, and secure a thriving future for both people and nature.”

The session concluded with a shared understanding that federal legislation must respect Sabah’s constitutional position and complement the state’s efforts to develop sound, locally tailored climate policies. Through continued dialogue and collaboration, Sabah can advance climate action while upholding its rights and responsibilities within the federation. — The Borneo Post