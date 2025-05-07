ALOR SETAR, May 7 — The runway at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport (LTSAH), which was temporarily closed following an incident involving a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft yesterday evening, was reopened at 8pm.

LTSAH manager Ikram Alif Mansoor said the runway, which was closed at 5.30pm, was reopened after aircraft removal, cleaning, and inspection works were completed.

“All cleaning works have been completed... four flights involving arrivals and departures that were disrupted by the incident have been rescheduled.

“We are rearranging the schedule for all affected flights, including those involving Haj pilgrims – we aim to resolve everything by tonight,” he told Bernama when met at LTSAH yesterday.

Earlier, Malaysia Airports confirmed the temporary closure in a statement after the RMAF aircraft incident at 5pm yesterday, allowing for aircraft removal and runway cleaning operations. — Bernama