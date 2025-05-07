KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli today said he welcomes the contest for the PKR deputy presidency, describing the upcoming central leadership election as a win-win situation for him regardless of the outcome.

Rafizi, the incumbent, expressed his support for the candidacies of Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Nurul Izzah Anwar, highlighting that their interest in the position reflects the democratic spirit within the party.

“I welcome the contest for the party’s deputy president post in the upcoming elections and will join the other candidates on the election stage to strengthen the party,” he said in a statement.

“It is a win-win decision for me. Whichever outcome is decided by the party delegates, it will allow me to contribute towards strengthening the party as we prepare for the 16th general election (GE16).”

Rafizi added that if re-elected, he would continue his role in both the party and the government. If not, he would return to grassroots leadership.

In March, Rafizi confirmed his intention to defend his position as PKR deputy president in the party elections scheduled for May 24.

Rafizi has held the party’s second-highest post since defeating Saifuddin Nasution in the 2022 PKR elections. The Pandan MP also contested the position in 2018 but lost to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Earlier today, several Johor PKR division chiefs declared their support for party vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar’s candidacy for deputy president.

Majority of Johor PKR division chiefs back Nurul Izzah for deputy president