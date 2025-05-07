JOHOR BARU, May 7 — A total of 22 Johor PKR division chiefs have declared their support for party vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar’s candidacy as the next deputy president.

Nurul Izzah, the eldest daughter of PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is set to contest against incumbent Rafizi Ramli in the upcoming party polls on May 24.

In a joint statement issued by Mersing PKR division chief Khairil Adanan, the group said Nurul Izzah’s nomination symbolises a renewed spirit of reform that can unite the party and amplify the voices of the people at the highest levels of leadership.

The Johor PKR division chiefs endorsing Nurul Izzah hail from the Mersing, Bakri, Pontian, Pengerang, Kluang, Parit Sulong, Sembrong, Kota Tinggi, Muar, Tanjung Piai, Labis, Segamat, Pagoh, Ayer Hitam, Pulai, Kulai, Iskandar Puteri, Sekijang, Pasir Gudang, Tebrau, and Sri Gading divisions.

They also urged all PKR members, particularly in Johor, to unite in championing the party’s renewed direction under leadership marked by integrity and inclusiveness.

“We from the south of the country are ready to mobilise the machinery and ensure that the people’s voice remains the backbone of the party’s struggle,” the joint statement read.

Johor has a total of 26 PKR divisions, with four divisions not endorsing Nurul Izzah for the party’s second-highest position.

Separately, Khairil emphasised that Nurul Izzah’s nomination goes beyond her personality or political legacy.

“Nurul Izzah is not just the daughter of a reformist figure; she has also established her own credibility as a progressive leader who is both brave and principled.

“Her three terms as a parliamentarian highlight her commitment to the people’s struggle,” he said, adding that Nurul Izzah has shown herself to be a leader capable of uniting the party through diplomacy and fresh idealism, strengthening PKR’s efforts from the grassroots to the top.