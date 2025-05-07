PUTRAJAYA, May 7 — The Health Ministry (MOH) has assured that the implementation of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723) is not intended to disrupt the operations of private medical practitioners, but to promote transparency and affordability in healthcare.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said the law, which requires clear labelling of medicine prices at private healthcare facilities and community pharmacies, is part of efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable healthcare system.

The clarification came after hundreds general practitioners (GPs), dressed in black, staged a peaceful protest near the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

The two-hour demonstration culminated in the submission of a memorandum opposing the enforcement of Act 723 on the medical profession, which was received by the Prime Minister’s senior private secretary, Aznur Hafeez Kaswuri.

Among other demands, the GP community is calling for Act 723 to be reviewed, proposing that the regulation of medical practice remain under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586), which they argue already provides sufficient oversight.

“MOH remains committed to an open and inclusive approach. Engagement sessions with all stakeholders have been held and will continue, to ensure balanced implementation that does not unduly burden any party,” the ministry said.

Representatives from several professional bodies took part in the protest, including the Academy of Family Physicians of Malaysia, the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners Associations Malaysia and the Malaysian Private Dental Practitioners Association.

The ministry said it is open to reviewing the contents of the memorandum and considering improvements to current policies based on evidence and data, but stressed that public access to affordable medicines remains a key priority.

The price labelling initiative, enforced under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Price Marking for Drug) Order 2025, came into effect on May 1 in a joint effort by the Health Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry. — Bernama