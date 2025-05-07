ALOR SETAR, May 7 — A man died while scaling Gunung Keriang, near here, yesterday.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said police were notified by the public through the District Control Centre at the Kota Setar district police headquarters (IPD) about the incident at around 6.18pm.

“A 48-year-old local man was found unconscious at the summit of Gunung Keriang. Police, along with a team of firefighters, were dispatched to the location to conduct a rescue operation, successfully bringing the victim down to the foot of the mountain at 6.40pm.

“The medical officer who examined the victim confirmed that he had died at the scene. There were no signs of foul play on the victim’s body, and it is believed that he had climbed the mountain alone,” she said in a statement today.

She said the victim’s body had been taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital Forensic Department, here for a post-mortem.

“So far, the cause of death has not been ascertained until the post-mortem report is obtained. The public is advised not to make any speculation regarding this case, which could cause disturbance to public order.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to come forward to the Kota Setar IPD or contact the police at 04-774 7222,” she said. — Bernama