KUALA SELANGOR, May 7 — Several reform initiatives are underway to strengthen Malaysia’s Parliament as an autonomous institution following the recent passage of the Parliamentary Services Act 2025 in March, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Key measures being implemented include adequate staffing, facility upgrades, and the institutionalisation of 10 Parliamentary Special Select Committees, with Johari anticipating completion 14 months ahead of the 24-month implementation period.

“We’re currently working towards these goals,” he told reporters after a dialogue session with Universiti Selangor (Unisel) student leaders at the Unisel Bestari Jaya campus yesterday.

The event was also attended by Unisel Vice-Chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Muhammad Redzuan Othman, who is a Senator.

The Act, passed by the Dewan Negara on March 20, establishes parliamentary service as a separate entity from the civil service and creates a Parliamentary Service Council to oversee appointments, finances, and training programmes.

Johari revealed that Malaysia was adopting international best practices from the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand to modernise its parliamentary system.

On the Youth Parliament initiative, he confirmed the Election Commission (EC) would assist in candidate selection processes, with seven campus-based political parties to be established nationwide to nurture future leaders.

Standard operating procedures for the Youth Parliament registration are expected by September 2025. — Bernama