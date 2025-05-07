KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan expressed confidence in the high level of preparedness among all national security agencies ahead of the 46th Asean Summit, scheduled to take place on May 26 and 27.

He also reminded all parties to ensure the smooth organisation of the summit, which will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), to uphold the country’s reputation.

“As of today, I am satisfied with the level of preparedness. However, we must not take security matters lightly. It’s like playing football — every match is different. Don’t assume that just because we’ve hosted before, like in 2015, we can take things for granted.

“Business is not as usual. The global situation today is very complex. Do not underestimate the importance of security,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Asean-Malaysia 2025 Security Rehearsal Exercise held at KLCC on Wednesday.

The 46th Asean Summit, set for May 26–27, will bring together leaders from the bloc’s 10 member states to discuss regional issues, foster economic cooperation, and advance the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (NSC) under the Prime Minister’s Department stated that the exercise was aimed at ensuring national security agencies are at their highest state of readiness to respond to any potential crisis during the summit.

In a statement, the NSC said that 26 government entities — including ministries, departments, and agencies — as well as strategic partners such as PETRONAS, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Telekom Malaysia Berhad, and Sapura Research Sdn Bhd, were directly involved in the drill. The exercise tested the Emergency Response Plan (ERP), communication efficiency, coordination, and inter-agency response alignment.

Malaysia assumed the Asean Chairmanship from Laos on January 1, 2025, under the theme “Inclusion and Sustainability,” reflecting the country’s aspiration to build a united and prosperous Asean.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing Asean, having previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama