KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A local woman was found dead after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a parking structure at a shopping mall in Bayan Lepas last Saturday.

South-west District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam said the 29-year-old victim, from Sungai Bakap, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a report in Sinar Harian today.

He said the woman is believed to have suffered severe injuries after falling from the southern car park area of the mall.

“Police received information about the incident at 12.47pm from an auxiliary police officer on duty in the area.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim is believed to have fallen from the seventh floor, with her body discovered near the mall’s loading bay,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sazalee added that the victim’s personal belongings were found inside a Honda City believed to belong to her.

“An early witness, a supermarket employee, reported seeing the woman fall from above at around 12.44pm while driving towards the loading bay.

“Investigations also revealed that the victim left her home at around 9am and last contacted her family at noon to say she intended to buy food,” he said.

The victim’s body was sent to the Forensics Department of Balik Pulau Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The autopsy confirmed the cause of death as multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height,” he said.

The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR) and investigations are ongoing.

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).