KLANG, May 6 — Police have confirmed that the deaths of a woman and her nephew at a house in Semenyih last April were caused by suffocation involving plastic bags.

Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan said the conclusion was based on post-mortem results conducted on both victims.

“The post-mortem, carried out at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, found that the cause of death was plastic bag suffocation,” he told a press conference at the South Klang District Police Headquarters today.

He added that no arrests have been made so far, and the case is still under investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

On April 26, media reports said a foul smell coming from a house in Semenyih led to the discovery of the bodies of two family members, aged 53 and 25, who were believed to have been killed. — Bernama