KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A woman who died after being thrown out of a van along the Kesas Highway is not the missing Pamela Ling, police clarified today.

Cheras District Police Chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan issued the clarification in a message to the media regarding the incident that occurred this afternoon.

“I confirm that it is not ‘Pamela Ling’,” he said.

According to preliminary reports, the woman was found dead along the Kesas Highway this afternoon after a suspected hit-and-run involving a van.

The incident took place near the Awan Besar rest area, heading towards Petaling Jaya, around 2.58pm.

A witness who contacted emergency services claimed he saw the woman fall or be thrown from a moving van before it sped off.

The woman died at the scene and her death was later confirmed by medical personnel.

She was identified as a 44-year-old from Menglembu, Ipoh, believed to be of Chinese descent.

Investigators are working to trace the vehicle and determine if foul play was involved.

Ling was abducted on April 9 while on her way to meet the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to provide her statement for a money-laundering investigation.

Police are investigating whether her husband and several others were involved in her disappearance.