KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced a reshuffle involving 22 senior officers, effective June 9.

The transfers were confirmed by Police Secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah in an official statement released yesterday and included the appointment of Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) principal assistant director (Syndicated Investment/Fraud Investigations) SAC Mohd Mahidisham Ishak as Bukit Aman CCID deputy director (Investigations) with the rank of acting DCP.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department’s Finance/Procurement/General Policing Division principal assistant director (Finance) ACP Rohana Abdul Rahman has been appointed (Finance/Procurement/General Policing) deputy director in the same department with the rank of acting SAC.

Also, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Technical Support Division (D6) assistant director ACP Zuraimi Zam Zam has been appointed principal assistant director at the same department with the rank of acting SAC.

“Sarawak Special Branch deputy chief (management and coordination) ACP Mahbub Mustofa Norsalim has been appointed Bukit Aman Special Branch E8 assistant director with the rank of acting SAC,” he said in a statement today.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, Prevention Operation/Support Resource Coordination Division Support Resource Coordination Branch assistant director (auxillary police/security control agency) assistant director ACP DR. S. Parusuraman has been appointed as Sarwak Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Chief with the rank of acting SAC.

In addition, Sandakan district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah was appointed Sabah Management Chief with the rank of acting SAC, and SArawak Logistics and Technology Department Chief ACP Zulkifli Abu Bakar was appointed Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department Technical/Operations Division principal assistant director (Transport) with the rank of acting SAC.

“Other transfers include Kuala Lumpur Administration Department Staff Officer ACP Suffian Sulaiman has been appointed as its chief of the same department with the rank of acting SAC,” Kamaruzaman added. — Bernama