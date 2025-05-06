KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed confidence that Malaysia-Singapore bilateral relations will continue to strengthen under the leadership of Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, especially as Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship this year.

Anwar said that he conveyed this during a phone call with Wong yesterday, where he also extended his congratulations to his counterpart and the People’s Action Party (PAP) on their decisive victory in the island-state’s general election on Saturday.

“The PAP’s strong mandate, winning 87 out of 97 seats, reflects the high confidence and trust placed by Singaporeans in Wong’s leadership,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

He said Malaysia looks forward to working closely with Wong and his administration to further enhance the longstanding bilateral ties, which are rooted in shared history, robust economic cooperation and close people-to-people connections between the two neighbouring nations. — Bernama





