KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A bloated body found near Pulau Pisang in Pontian has been identified as a man who was reported missing since April 28.

Fishermen discovered the body floating in the waters at around 11am on 4 May before notifying the Marine Police based in Kukup.

According to police, the facial features of the deceased were severely decomposed, but his body shape, skin tone and clothing enabled the family to identify him.

The man had reportedly left his home at 8.30am on 28 April, with his family lodging a police report in Benut.

A post-mortem carried out at the Pontian District Hospital on the same day confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

No signs of foul play were found on the body, and police have classified the case as sudden death.

The public with any relevant information has been urged to contact investigating officer Insp Ahmad Shah Abdul Rasheed (019-7578020) or the Pontian district police headquarters.