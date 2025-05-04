KOTA KINABALU, May 4 — The number of flood victims in Sabah has dropped to 1,526 people from 455 families as of 4 pm today, compared to 1,541 people from 472 families this morning.

According to a statement by the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the remaining flood victims comprise 1,266 people (377 families) who are at four relief centres (PPS) in the Sook district and 260 people (78 families) who are at the Selagon permanent evacuation centre (PPK).

All the flood victims in Sipitang have been allowed to return home, and the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Berampah where they were accommodated, has been closed.

Meanwhile, the remaining flood victims in Sook are being accommodated at the PPS at Dewan Datuk Ellron Agin (671 people), Dewan Masyarakat Sook (272), Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Keningau 2 (206), and Dewan Kampung Ansip Tengah (117).

“A total of 19 villages are still affected by the floods, 10 in Beaufort and nine villages in Sook, read the statement. — Bernama