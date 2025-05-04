KOTA BARU, May 4 — The Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) carried out a medical evacuation operation (Medevac) to help a boy who suffered an asthma attack in Perhentian Island, Terengganu yesterday.

Kelantan Maritime Director, Maritime Captain Erwan Shah Soahdi said the operation was carried out after the maritime received an emergency call from health workers at the Perhentian Island Health Clinic, Terengganu at 12.15pm.

He said a patrol boat was mobilised to the location and managed to take the nine-year-old patient to the Kuala Besut Passenger Jetty in less than an hour before being rushed to the Besut Hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.

“Immediate action must be taken, given the patient’s condition was getting weaker, and required emergency treatment at the nearest hospital (Besut Hospital) immediately.

“The Medevac operation ended completely at 3pm without any untoward incidents. The public is advised to always be aware of their respective health conditions always but should not hesitate to call the authorities in cases of emergency,” he said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama