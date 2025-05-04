KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — In conjunction with World Firefighters’ Day today, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, conveyed their appreciation to the heroes in red in the country.

In a post on Facebook, Sultan Ibrahim expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices, courage and dedication of all firefighters.

“You are heroes, ever prepared to face danger to ensure the safety of the community.

“Al-Fatihah for those who have left us. May they be placed among the faithful and martyrs,” said His Majesty.

World Firefighters Day, which is celebrated on May 4 every year, is a symbolic event to commemorate and appreciate the sacrifices and service rendered by firefighters around the world. — Bernama