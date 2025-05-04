GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — An elderly man who was trapped in a burning house in Taman Island Glades, here, was rescued by firefighters last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of Fire and Rescue Operations John Sagun Francis said the victim, a 73-year-old man, was rescued through the back door.

He said his team received a call at 9.59 pm, reporting a fire involving a single-storey terrace house that had spread to two other houses.

“A team of firefighters from the Jalan Perak Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched. One victim was found trapped inside the first house but was rescued through the back door,” he said in a statement today.

He said a Toyota Camry car also caught fire, adding that firemen brought the blaze under control at 10.33 pm.

According to him, volunteer firefighters from Perak Lane, Paya Terubong, and Lebuh Bakau assisted in the operation that ended at 12.08 am.

“The cause of the fire and the total losses are still under investigation,” he added. — Bernama