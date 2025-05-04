KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated his counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on securing a second term as Australia’s Prime Minister following a spirited election campaign.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that the result, which was called so swiftly on election night, spoke volumes, a clear and confident verdict from the Australian people.

“Australia plays a pivotal role in the Asia Pacific. The Albanese government’s attention to Southeast Asia during its first term did not go unnoticed, and we hope that spirit of engagement will continue.

“As our region faces new tests and transformations, we look forward to working together to uphold stability, enhance resilience, and shape a future of shared prosperity,” he said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's centre-left Labour Party has won a second term in power in Australia's federal election, according to projections from the national public broadcaster, reported Xinhua.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) last night projected that Labour had won a clear majority of the 150 seats in the lower house of the 48th parliament, where the government is formed.

It made Albanese the first leader of either major party to win consecutive elections since 2004. — Bernama