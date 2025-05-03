KUANTAN May 3 – The Fire and Rescue Department has touted its wellness programme to tackle health issues among its personnel, following a recent assessment that identified over 1,100 firemen as obese.

Director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said since the initiative began in June last year, 260 firemen have successfully reduced their body mass index (BMI) to ideal levels within six months.

“Johor led the way with 62 per cent achieving weight loss. Some of them lost up to 30kg,” he said in an interview with The Star ahead of the national-level International Firefighters Day celebrations here tomorrow.

“This initiative will continue,” he added, noting that personnel with serious health conditions such as diabetes, kidney failure or hypertension were not included in the programme.

He also clarified that while some cases of weight loss may be attributed to illness, mental health-related issues linked to job stress are minimal.

“Fewer than 10 have been referred for psychiatric help,” he said.

Nor Hisham confirmed that 1,181 firemen were recorded as obese last year, defined by a BMI over 30, and another 229 were found to suffer from various other health issues.

He stressed the importance of maintaining good health and fitness, saying these factors are now tied to career progression within the department.

“If they are not fit and healthy, their promotions, commendation letters and other rewards will be put on hold,” he said.

Nor Hisham said he has prioritised physical fitness among firefighters since taking over the department’s top post last year.