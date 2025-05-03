KOTA KINABALU, May 3 — The number of flood victims in Sook rose to 392 people from 126 families as of 8 am today, compared to 272 people from 87 families recorded at 8 pm yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said a new temporary relief centre (PPS) has been opened at Dewan Kampung Ansip Tengah, housing 117 people from 39 families.

Another 206 victims from 64 families are taking shelter at the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Keningau 2, while 69 victims from 23 families are at Balai Raya Kampung Molosok Dalit.

“Four villages in Sook have been affected by the floods,” the statement added.

Sook is an interior district in Sabah located 147 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama