KUANTAN, May 3 — The national-level 2025 World Firefighters Day celebration will be held at the Kuantan City Council (MBK) 1 field, Jalan Mahkota here tomorrow.

The celebration will be graced by the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming are also scheduled to attend the celebration, scheduled to start at 8 am.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 (Selangor) deputy chief Senior Superintendent II Nur Hafizah Mohammad Lukman, in inviting the public to attend the celebration, themed “Bomba Tonggak Penyelamatan Negara”, said various events would be held.

She said among the highlights would be the Mi-17 helicopter show and parachute jumps by smoke jumpers, as well as the parade by the red heroes’ contingents.

“There will also be exhibitions, including one on drones by the JBPM Air Division, and on snakes by the Training Division.

“We also have a smoke house demonstration, which is aimed at educating and teaching the public how to escape when a fire breaks out at home,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

There will also be an exhibition by the Lion Club, which is also providing free eye health screenings.

The celebration is scheduled to be broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) 1 on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme.

Several roads will be closed in conjunction with the event from 6 am to 1 pm tomorrow, namely the whole stretch of Jalan Mahkota, Jalan Besar starting from Hotel Lovita to Jalan Penjara, Jalan Bukit Ubi heading to Jalan Mahkota and Jalan Penjara heading to Jalan Mahkota.

The World Firefighters Day celebration will continue with the “Larian Bersama Bomba 2025” programme at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam, Selangor, on May 17. — Bernama