KULAI, May 3 — The Johor government today expressed hope that the federal government will expedite the construction of the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at the Bukit Payong Sanitary Solid Waste Landfill near Batu Pahat.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that following delays, the project has been pushed back by two years from its initial schedule.

He said completion of the plant would, among others, solve the odour pollution facing residents near the Batu Empat landfill in Kota Tinggi, while also easing the waste load at the site.

“I sympathise with the situation faced by the residents. The federal government needs to fast-track the WTE project in Bukit Payong so that part of the waste currently being sent to Batu Empat can be diverted there.

“Subsequently, the Batu Empat landfill should be reserved exclusively for waste from the Kota Tinggi area to help reduce its overall capacity,” he told a press conference after opening the Kulai Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Career Carnival, here today.

He said this when asked about the odour pollution from the Batu Empat landfill facing residents of Kampung Desa Makmur near Kota Tinggi.

Mohd Jafni said the landfill currently receives waste from four local government authorities (PBT), namely the Kulai, Pontian, Kluang and Kota Tinggi districts.

Given the situation, he expressed hope that the federal government would allocate additional funds to implement a more systematic and modern waste management system at the site, which he noted is still operating using outdated methods.

“We need a long-term solution and proper budget allocation to improve waste management infrastructure at Batu Empat. This will not only address the odour issue but also improve environmental and public health conditions for surrounding communities,” he said.

Last Tuesday, more than 50 residents of Kampung Desa Makmur held a peaceful rally to call for the Batu Empat landfill to be closed.

The landfill, which covers an area of ??about 4.2 hectares and is located 300 metres from the village, is alleged to be causing odour pollution and causing discomfort to residents due to the presence of flies.

The pollution is also alleged to have affected more than 10 surrounding villages, involving about 5,000 residents. — Bernama