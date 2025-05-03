PASIR MAS, May 3 — Malaysian tourists have given positive feedback on the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), introduced by the Thai government to ease and speed up the entry process for foreign visitors.

The system, which took effect on May 1, replaces the manual arrival forms previously required at immigration checkpoints across the country.

Through the TDAC, travellers can submit their personal and travel details online up to three days before arrival – a move aimed at improving border clearance efficiency.

In addition to faster processing, the digital card enhances visitor monitoring and safety in line with current technological advancements.

A Bernama check at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, near the Malaysia-Thailand border, found many Malaysian travellers already using the system since its rollout on Thursday.

Tourist Siti Aishah Karim, 34, praised the digital initiative as user-friendly and time-saving compared to the previous manual process.

“I submitted my details two days before heading to Rantau Panjang. When I arrived in Sungai Golok, the immigration process was quick and smooth,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sharifah Zafirah Said Madri, 33, described the TDAC as a game changer, especially for frequent travellers like her.

“I often travel to Thailand for business. With TDAC, I save a lot of time and avoid mistakes that can occur with manual forms,” she said, expressing hope the system will be maintained and further enhanced.

Retired teacher Siti Mariam Mohamed, 56, admitted she was initially unsure about using the system due to unfamiliarity.

“It was a bit tricky at first because I’m not used to filling in details on a mobile phone, but my daughter helped me, and everything went smoothly at the checkpoint,” she said.

She lauded the Thai government’s move, describing it as a step forward in enhancing safety and traveller record-keeping.

The Bernama survey also observed a steady flow of Malaysian tourists crossing into Narathiwat, reflecting strong acceptance of the new system.

Heavy traffic was also noted in the evenings as many visitors returned to Malaysia after completing short trips to Thailand. — Bernama





