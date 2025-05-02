PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his congratulations and warm welcome to the government of Kosovo on the opening of its embassy in Kuala Lumpur, which is scheduled to be officially inaugurated at 6pm today.

Speaking at a joint press conference held in conjunction with the four-day official visit of Kosovo’s President, Dr Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, Anwar described the establishment of the embassy as a landmark moment in strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and Kosovo.

“This will certainly facilitate trade, investment, education, culture, and tourism between our two countries. It will also include cooperation in halal products, as Malaysia’s halal specifications are internationally recognised, and help facilitate the export of products from both Malaysia and Kosovo,” Anwar said.

He further emphasised the importance of economic collaboration, particularly in leveraging Kosovo’s ties with the European Union.

“But more critically, the collaboration in trade and investment so that we can utilise the strength of Kosovo and the strong relations with the European Union,” he added.

President Osmani Sadriu, who arrived yesterday, was accorded an official welcoming ceremony at Perdana Putra Complex earlier today.

Malaysia was among the earliest Asian nations to recognise Kosovo’s independence on October 30, 2008, with formal diplomatic relations established on March 18, 2011.

Anwar said Malaysia remains committed to working with Kosovo beyond traditional diplomatic ties, expanding into trade, investment, and broader cooperation between both nations.

“I look forward to more engagements other than the technical cooperation with Kosovo. But please be assured, President, that we don't treat this as an ordinary diplomatic engagement, but to give you this commitment that Malaysia is a true friend,” he said.

He said he had assured the president that Malaysia would resume bilateral consultations at official level soon to ensure the smooth implementation of programmes, projects, as well as economic and trade relations.

Anwar said that during their earlier meeting, both leaders also exchanged views on global developments.

