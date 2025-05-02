BATU PAHAT, May 2 – A 28-year-old woman died in a car accident on May Day at Kilometre 93.3 of the North-South Expressway, southbound near Yong Peng in Johor.

The victim, Siti Nur Syamira Samsol, was travelling with her fiancé, Muhammad Aiman Abdul Rashid, 30, who survived the incident, Sinar Harian reported last night.

They were reportedly on their way to the victim’s mother’s house in Kampung Benaung, Mersing, to prepare for their wedding that was planned for tomorrow.

Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Hafiz Othman from the Yong Peng Fire and Rescue Station confirmed an emergency call was received at 8.45am on Thursday.

He said the car, a Perodua Bezza, is believed to have lost control and crashed into a road barrier.

The male driver was not trapped, but the female passenger was pinned in the vehicle, he added.

“She was confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel,” he was quoted as saying.

The victim’s body was later removed and handed over to the police for further action.

Batu Pahat District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani confirmed the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death through reckless or dangerous driving.



