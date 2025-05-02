KUALA LANGAT, May 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today brushed off calls to cancel Rafizi Ramli’s month-long leave as critics questioned the economy minister’s absence amid an ongoing global trade tariff war.

Anwar suggested there is nothing abnormal with Rafizi taking time off from official duties, after some reporters pressed him for answers at the Bandar Saujana Mosque here.

“Why can’t he take leave?

“I think I’d like to take some time off too, possibly a few days after the summit,” he replied, referring to the upcoming Asean Summit taking place from May 26.

Opposition politicians, notably from Bersatu, have questioned Rafizi’s absence, insisting the economy minister should be on hand to deal with the country’s economy as the US government imposes trade tariffs on imports, including from Malaysia.

Others have also criticised the PKR deputy president for being absent amid the party’s internal elections that have been experiencing surprise outcomes necessitating re-elections.

The PKR central leadership polls is scheduled to take place later this month, but comes at a time of defeat for many of the party’s top seeded candidates, including MPs and even a minister.

The outcome had fuelled rumours that the polls had been rigged to favour certain factions, and that it allegedly infuriated Rafizi.

Nominations for PKR’s central leadership posts will take place over two days starting tomorrow.



