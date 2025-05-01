KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The list of eligible items that can be purchased under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme has been expanded starting today, the Finance Ministry (MOF) announced.

It said the Madani Government has decided to expand the categories of goods for SARA purchases to include household cleaning products such as detergent or washing powder for clothes, dishes and floors, due to the widespread demand from the recipients, hence bringing the categories of goods registered under SARA programme to 14.

Other goods previously allowed to be purchased using SARA aid include various basic food items, personal hygiene, medicines and school supplies.

“The Madani Government always listens to the people to ensure their wellbeing continues to be safeguarded. The expansion of the categories of goods allowed to be purchased under SARA is the result of feedback received from the majority of recipients, and the government is acting swiftly to implement it.

“Insya-Allah, the Madani Government will continue to improve the implementation of SARA from time to time,” Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, the MOF revealed that more than 3.9 million SARA recipients have begun using their MyKad to purchase essential items from registered retailers throughout April.

“The response has been very encouraging, with 72 per cent of the total 5.4 million SARA recipients having started using their MyKad for purchases within the first month of credit disbursement. The number of SARA aid recipients was also increased significantly from 700,000 to 5.4 million beginning in April,” the statement read.

At the same time, the number of participating retail stores and supermarkets under the SARA programme has surged to over 3,700 nationwide, compared to just 700 last year, and the number is expected to grow further to ensure recipients have convenient access to nearby SARA-registered outlets.

The ministry also said that, so far, the highest MyKad-based SARA purchases were recorded in Sabah (84 per cent), followed by Perlis (82 per cent), Kedah (80 per cent), Labuan (79 per cent) and Kelantan (78 per cent).

The maximum SARA credit per recipient this year has increased by 75 per cent from RM1,200 last year to up to RM2,100 and recipients can use their SARA credits throughout the year, with any unused monthly balance carried forward until December 31. — Bernama