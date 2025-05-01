JOHOR BARU, May 1 — Amanah’s Suhaizan Kayat is in stable condition and recovering after successfully undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder following a bacterial infection.

Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan confirmed that the Pulai MP is conscious and recuperating after undergoing the procedure at a private hospital here today.

“Johor Amanah is grateful that YB Suhaizan’s condition continues to improve after the surgery.

“We are also thankful to all parties who played a role and prayed for Suhaizan’s well-being during his hospitalisation and treatment,” he said in a statement.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman, expressed his appreciation to friends and well-wishers, including Singapore Consul-General Ng Kuan Khai, Perling assemblyman Liew Chin Tong, and other local leaders.

Suhaizan, 51, who is also Johor Amanah vice-chairman, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Columbia Asia Hospital in Iskandar Puteri yesterday after experiencing high body temperature and low oxygen levels due to a bacterial infection.



