KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia’s halal product exports reached RM61.79 billion in 2024, marking a 15 per cent increase from RM53.72 billion recorded in the same period of 2023, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz.

He noted that Malaysia has maintained its top position in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator rankings for 10 consecutive years, ahead of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Malaysia’s strength lies in Islamic finance, halal food, as well as media and recreation.

“The halal industry constitutes a significant portion of Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP), with projections estimating a 10.8 per cent contribution or RM231 billion by 2030. This growth is primarily driven by a robust halal ecosystem across sectors such as food, finance, and travel,” he said.

He made these remarks in his officiating speech at the soft launch of the 21st Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2025, here yesterday. The speech was delivered by deputy secretary-general (Industry) Datuk Hanafi Sakri.

Tengku Zafrul said the global demand for halal products is currently valued at over US$3 trillion and is expected to grow to US$5 trillion by 2030, underscoring the global appeal of halal’s ethical and sustainable attributes.

“Malaysia’s leadership in this sector is a testament to our continued innovation and dedication.

“Among the major international halal market players are Nestlé, Allana Group, Cargill Incorporated and Fraser & Neave. I am proud to note that several Malaysian companies such as DagangHalal Group, Prima Quality Food Industries, Kawan Food Bhd, Crescent Foods, QL Foods Sdn Bhd, and Ayamas Food Corporation, are also recognised among the top players globally,” he said.

He highlighted that this year’s Mihas theme, “Pinnacle of Halal Excellence”, reflects its standing as the world’s leading and most prestigious halal showcase.

“With greater international participation anticipated, Mihas 2025 is set to be larger and more dynamic than previous editions. It will showcase the latest halal products, services, and technologies, highlighting the industry’s latest advancements,” he said.

Mihas 2025 is scheduled to take place on Sept 17-20, 2025, at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec).

Tengku Zafrul also stated that halal-related initiatives are part of the Priority Economic Deliverables for 2025 (PEDs), particularly in the context of Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship.

“Malaysia is actively promoting the halal industry as a key driver of economic growth and regional cooperation.

“There will be a dedicated pavilion representing Asean’s halal industry, as well as a special pavilion for companies from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is a strategic partner of Asean, featured at Mihas this year,” he shared.

He also noted that Mihas’s internationalisation effort debuted in Dubai last year and will continue with an edition in Shanghai this November.

Since its inception in 2004, Mihas has expanded from 500 booths to 2,100 booths in its most recent edition.

“I would like to highlight that the 20th edition of Mihas marked a record-breaking achievement for both the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, recording RM4.3 billion in sales,” he said.

To date, Mihas has generated nearly RM30 billion in export sales and attracted 12,000 local and international halal industry players, along with over 500,000 trade visitors from around the globe.

Additionally, over 7,000 international buyers have been matched with 10,000 Malaysian companies through Mihas’s flagship business programme, the International Sourcing Programme (INSP). — Bernama