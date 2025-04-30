SEREMBAN, April 30 — A private sector worker lost RM3.1 million after being duped by a fake online investment scheme.

District police chief ACP Mohammad Hatta Che Din said the 50-year-old man began investing on Dec 17 last year in what was described as a communication, industrial, and oil stock investment that was supposedly operating in China.

“The victim had dealings with several individuals via WhatsApp and was added to a WhatsApp group to participate in the investment. He also signed up for an application displaying all investment transactions and profits,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim conducted 34 transactions into four different accounts under various companies and business names for investment purposes.

Mohammad Hatta said that after making the required payments, the victim noticed his investment account was displaying profits via the app, but when he tried to withdraw the money, he was instructed to make other payments.

He added that the victim lodged a police report on April 17 after realising he had been scammed. — Bernama