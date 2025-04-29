KLANG, April 29 — Central Spectrum (M) Sdn Bhd, in collaboration with 15 corporate partners, has contributed RM212,000 to support victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, as part of its commitment to societal well-being.

Central Spectrum chief executive officer Mohd Zapi Abdullah said the contribution will be channelled directly to Tabung Selangor Prihatin to provide vital assistance to affected residents and their families.

“Our collective contribution of RM212,000 is a reflection of our deep commitment to standing with the community during difficult times.

“It is during moments like these that unity, compassion and swift action truly matter,” he told Bernama during Central Spectrum’s Raya Open House 2025 at its Sales Gallery in Pulau Indah here yesterday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was also present at the event, alongside community members, corporate partners and dignitaries.

The fire incident on April 1 destroyed 81 homes with structural damage exceeding 40 per cent, while 81 homes were partially destroyed. Another 57 homes were impacted but not burned, and 218 homes, including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong, were unaffected.

In line with its tradition of community care, Central Spectrum also presented duit raya to students from Maahad Tahfiz Darul Furqon, Pulau Indah, to bring festive cheer and reaffirm its commitment to nurturing future generations.

Mohd Zapi also announced upcoming developments, including a waterfront residential project at Laguna Park and a logistics gateway in Precinct 1B, Pulau Indah.

“These projects are set to drive growth and innovation across Pulau Indah over the next four years. With a steadfast focus on community empowerment, sustainable development, and humanitarian impact, Central Spectrum continues to shape a future where business success goes hand-in-hand with social responsibility,” he said.

Central Spectrum, a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI), is the master developer behind key projects including Pulau Indah Industrial Park, Selangor Halal Hub, and SBB Industrial Park, positioning Pulau Indah as a thriving hub for industrial, residential, and commercial growth. — Bernama