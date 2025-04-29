KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The High Court reportedly heard today that eight non-Muslim parents have no legal basis to compel preacher Firdaus Wong to remove a video allegedly promoting the covert conversion of minors.

According to a report in Free Malaysia Today, Firdaus’s lawyer, Norazali Nordin, argued that breaches of constitutional rights between private individuals are not actionable under public law.

“A private individual can only sue the executive or government representatives in public law,” he was quoted as saying.

He reportedly added that the parents had not proven that any children were converted without consent, nor that the video constituted a private nuisance.

Norazali was also quoted as saying that allegations of public nuisance fall under criminal law and must be acted upon by the public prosecutor.

In response, lawyer M Visvanathan reportedly said the video infringed the parents’ rights under Article 12(4) of the constitution.

He argued that Firdaus’s actions undermined the right of non-Muslim parents to determine their children’s religion.

Visvanathan reportedly urged the court to declare Firdaus in breach of constitutional rights and to restrain him from posting similar videos.

According to the report, Justice Amarjeet Singh is set to deliver his ruling on July 10.

Firdaus came under public scrutiny last year after a TikTok video allegedly showed him advising on ways to convert non-Muslim school-going minors.