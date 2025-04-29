MELAKA, April 29 — Pulau Konet has been gazetted as part of the Melaka Energy Corridor (MEC) development project, which is aimed at expanding the Telok Gong Industrial Area, in Alor Gajah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that among the proposed developments under the MEC were the development of maritime industries as well as shipping support industries, oil and gas support industries, the construction of a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and infrastructure facilities to support industrial growth.

“The project involves land reclamation concessions around Pulau Konet covering an area of 202.34 hectares, which is the main component of the MEC,” he told the State Assembly here today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Low Chee Leong (PH–Kota Laksamana) about the plan to develop Pulau Konet as part of the MEC.

Earlier, to a question from Datuk Rosli Abdullan (BN–Kuala Linggi), whether there was a proposal to develop Pulau Konet as a tourism product for marine and coastal recreation areas, Ab Rauf said the island was not suitable for development as a tourist area despite its unique feature.

Citing the results of the Fisheries Department’s monitoring, he said, it was found that there were only a few coral reefs and no ornamental fish species in the rocky area.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Zaidi Attan (BN–Serkam) regarding the construction of a sovereignty monument on Pulau Konet, Ab Rauf said it was built on September 7, 2022, at a cost of RM80,000 as a symbol of the government’s presence and supervision of the country’s waters.

“The intention of the National Security Council (MKN) in placing the national sovereignty monument there is to uphold and affirm the country’s sovereignty over the islands that belong to the country,” he said. — Bernama