SEPANG, April 29 — The enhanced Nusuk Card is now equipped with a quick response (QR) code to prevent forgery of the official identification card for haj pilgrims, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the card now has several layers of security features to ensure the safety of its holders.

“This means that any attempt to duplicate it would be difficult as it comes with multiple enhanced security layers introduced by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah,” he told reporters after attending the Send-off Ceremony for Malaysian Haj Pilgrims for the 1446H/2025M Haj Season here today.

Also present was Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain.

Mohd Na’im said the Nusuk Card, introduced three years ago as the official identification document for pilgrims, has helped ease the entry of haj pilgrims from across the globe into the Masjidil Haram in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and other pilgrimage sites while performing the fifth pillar of Islam.

Earlier, Mohd Na’im reminded the 284 Malaysian pilgrims who departed for the Holy Land early this morning to safeguard their Nusuk Cards at all times, as the card contains personal data, including passport and visa information, enabling easy identification of the pilgrims.

“You must take good care of the Nusuk Card since it’s similar to our MyKad. Remember my advice, treat it just like you would your MyKad,” he said.

On flight arrangements for the 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims for this haj season, Mohd Na’im said a total of 100 special chartered flights via AMAL by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines have been scheduled starting today, with the final flight set for June 1.

“The first group of Malaysian pilgrims is expected to arrive at the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah at 7.50 am (Saudi time) tomorrow,” he added.

Malaysia’s official haj quota allocated by the Saudi Arabian government this year is 31,600 pilgrims, who will arrive in the Holy Land in stages. — Bernama