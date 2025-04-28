KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Reformist Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari who was secretary-general of Ikram Malaysia and a former leader of Bersih, died early this morning at the National Cancer Institute (IKN).

His death marks a significant loss to the nation and the causes he stood for throughout his career.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his sorrow over the loss on social media, highlighting Shahrul Aman’s dedication to Malaysia’s democratic reforms.

“I pray for his soul to be granted forgiveness, and for his family to be given the utmost strength during this time,” Anwar wrote.

Shahrul Aman was well known for his active involvement in the civil rights movement and his leadership in the fight for electoral reforms through Bersih.

His work left a lasting impact on Malaysia’s political landscape, particularly in pushing for transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

A Pakatan Harapan Youth leader Asmaaliff Abdul Adam also took to social media to share his last moments with the warded Shahrul Aman at the National Cancer Institute last night.

“This was the last image of Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari. At 11.30 pm last night, the three of us from ALP IKN came to visit him at IKN. Now we understand why Mohamad Saidy Ismail was so eager to visit him, as this was our final glimpse of him. May you rest in peace, brother,” Asmaaliff wrote.

Shahrul Aman’s passing leaves behind a legacy of tireless advocacy and a profound commitment to social justice.

He is remembered for his unwavering dedication to making Malaysia a better place for future generations.

* Editor’s note: An earlier headline erroneously attributed Shahrul Aman as the chairman of Ikram instead of as its secretary-general, and has since been corrected.



