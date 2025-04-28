JOHOR BARU, April 28 — A man was killed while another was injured in an accident involving five vehicles at Kilometre 1.6 of the North-South Expressway heading to the city centre here this morning.

Johor Baru South (JPS) police deputy chief Supt Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei said the incident is believed to have taken place when the victim, 23, the rider of a Honda Wave motorcycle from Kemas who was headed to Johor Baru, lost control of his motorcycle at about 6.25 am today.

He stated that upon reaching the scene, the victim lost control of the motorcycle and skidded, falling onto the right lane.

“Then, a 33-year-old local man riding a Yamaha Xmax motorcycle and the driver of a Toyota Vios stopped their vehicles to help the victim, but the Toyota Vios was rear-ended by a Honda City.

“However, suddenly a Subaru Impreza, driven by a Singaporean man, on the right lane was unable to avoid and hit the victim who was lying on the road, and also collided with the Yamaha XMax motorcycle rider, as well as the Toyota Vios and Honda City cars,” he said in a statement today.

Azrul Hisham said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, whereas the Yamaha XMax rider suffered a broken right leg and is receiving treatment in the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here.

He said that in the incident, all the car drivers involved did not suffer serious injuries.

“The case is being investigated under conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. At the same time, we urge members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward to the JBS Traffic Police station or contact the investigating officer Inspector Mohd Zulpaka Bambo at 014-8861791,” he added. — Bernama