GUA MUSANG, April 28 — The government has approved an allocation of RM1.5 million for the construction of a new mosque in Mukim Jerek, here, to be channelled through the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the amount was approved to replace the existing mosque.

“The construction of a mosque in Jerek was previously raised when I came during the (Nenggiri state by-election) campaign. They requested for it to be completed, and today we have approved an allocation of RM1.5 million,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking to reporters after officiating the Aid Distribution Ceremony for the Prosperous People’s Housing Programme and the 2025 Kesedar Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration at Dataran Awam Kampung Jerek here today.

The approval of the allocation was announced in response to a request by Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani during the event.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, announced the approval of an allocation of RM2 million for the construction of a bridge at Batu 10, Nenggiri.

“A bridge with an allocation of RM2 million has also been approved under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development’s funding,” he said.

At the same event, he also announced a project for the construction of 30 shops to be implemented by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and Kesedar.

This initiative aims to improve the living standards of the people in the Nenggiri constituency, particularly in boosting the economy and providing infrastructure.

“Upgrading Pekan Nenggiri to become a town is a tough task, and we need to complete it promptly.

“If I visit again, I want to see the building structures and pillars already erected. If I am unable to, I will ask Datuk Seri Haji Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Chairman of UMNO Kelantan Liaison Committee) to monitor it,” he said. — Bernama