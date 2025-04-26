KUCHING, April 26 — A 34-year-old local man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in an incident believed to be a fatal shooting along Jalan Stephen Yong early this morning.

Padawan District Police Chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said the case came to light when two men arrived at the Batu Kawa police station at around 5.30am to report that their friend had been shot while driving.

“The two individuals brought the vehicle and the deceased’s body to the police station,” he said in a statement.

A team from the Padawan District Police Headquarters, along with medical personnel, confirmed the victim’s death upon inspection.

“There were gunshot wounds on the victim’s head. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” said Mohd Irwan.

He urged members of the public who may have any information related to the incident to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting Investigating Officer ASP Sylvarius at 013-863 7241. — The Borneo Post