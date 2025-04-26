KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has received three new vehicles for the use of its tactical squad, the Anti-Corruption Tactical Squad (ACTS), in line with efforts to strengthen the unit’s capabilities in combating corruption.

The MACC, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page today, announced that the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) involved two units of the Weststar Maxus V80 and a Toyota Hiace.

“The SPV vehicles have been modified with the latest system according to the needs of the ACTS in the implementation of current operational tasks,” read the statement.

The vehicles were received by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki in a ceremony held at the MACC Headquarters, Putrajaya, yesterday.

At the same ceremony, Azam also presented the accreditation certificates to 15 ACTS officers who had attended the Advanced Special Operations Training (ASOT).

Also present were MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Management and Professionalism) Datuk Junipah Wandi and MACC Security Division Director Zuhairie Abu Bakar. — Bernama