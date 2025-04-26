NILAI, April 26 — Forty-nine illegal immigrants were detained for various offences during an almost three-hour operation by the Immigration Department at Jalan Desa Palma, here last night.

Immigration Deputy Director General (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said they were among 260 individuals rounded up for inspection in the operation.

He said those arrested, aged between 20 and 60, consisted of 44 men and five women from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, India, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nigeria, China and Yemen.

They were arrested for not having a valid pass and travel document, which is an offence under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and overstaying in the country, as provided under Section 15(1)(c) of the same law, he added.

According to Jafri Embok, the illegal immigrants attempted to escape upon realising the presence of Immigration personnel in the area.

One of them, a Nigerian man in his 20s and working in a restaurant, was caught in possession of a sharp weapon, he told reporters after the operation.

Also present was Negeri Sembilan Immigration Director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang.

He said those detained were sent to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot for further action.

Nearly 200 personnel were involved in the operation last night, and they included from the Manpower Department and the Civil Defence Force.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public not to harbour illegal immigrants and urged those with information on the matter to lodge a report. — Bernama