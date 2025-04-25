GEORGE TOWN, April 25 — Police have identified the motorcyclist involved in a fatal accident involving four vehicles, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old male student, on Jalan Masjid Negeri, here, yesterday.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the 5.15pm accident occurred when the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, was travelling from his school in Batu Lanchang to return to his home in Gelugor.

“As the victim was passing the scene, another motorcycle suddenly rammed into his motorcycle from the left. The impact caused the victim to scrape against a car on the right, before falling into the left lane and being run over by a lorry,” he said in a statement, today.

According to Abdul Rozak, the victim, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Penang Hospital, but was pronounced dead at 6.09pm while receiving treatment.

He added that the other individuals involved in the crash did not sustain any injuries.

The police will detain the motorcyclist responsible for the incident to facilitate further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987, and witnesses have been urged to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Earlier, a video of the accident went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from the public. — Bernama